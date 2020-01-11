Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Dawn on the dunes ... a soaking rain and steady wind always leave amazing patterns in the sand. The tranquility of this hour ... the subtle changes in light as the sunrises ... the patterns in the sand are mesmerizing ... truly one of those Zen moments. This image, originally shot in color, really popped when converted to black and white. I pushed the contrast up a bit in PSE to accentuate the patterns in the sand.