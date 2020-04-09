Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I visited Iceland in September of 2016. We chose to go then in anticipation of smaller crowds and fall colors. We got both and also good arora. I decided to drive down the F road even though we didn't have 4 wheel drive because it was only 3 or 4 kilometers and it was dry. The road was fine and there were only 5 or 6 people at the falls. We set up tripods on the overlook right by the parking area and started shooting . This image was made using three bracketed images images taken two stops apart and processed in Nik software. This is a very special place and I highly recommend going there.