Aldeyjarfoss, Iceland by Roy Haddock

Aldeyjarfoss, Iceland by Roy Haddock
My wife and I visited Iceland in September of 2016. We chose to go then in anticipation of smaller crowds and fall colors. We got both and also good arora. I decided to drive down the F road even though we didn't have 4 wheel drive because it was only 3 or 4 kilometers and it was dry. The road was fine and there were only 5 or 6 people at the falls. We set up tripods on the overlook right by the parking area and started shooting . This image was made using three bracketed images images taken two stops apart and processed in Nik software. This is a very special place and I highly recommend going there.

