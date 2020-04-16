Alcacer do Sal, Setubal, Portugal by Luis Fernandes

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I went to this spot in Algarve coast to cacth the sunrise and it happened to be a beautiful morning at 06:15. I was complety alone at the beach, as I like to be. It’s easier to think what you are about to do.

This is my favourite spot and I leave my house at 5am to be at the beach by 6am and have time to set up everything.

I have a passion for long exposures, especially at sunrise.