Alcacer do Sal, Setubal, Portugal by Luis Fernandes

Views: 632


I went to this spot in Algarve coast to cacth the sunrise and it happened to be a beautiful morning at 06:15. I was complety alone at the beach, as I like to be. It’s easier to think what you are about to do.

This is my favourite spot and I leave my house at 5am to be at the beach by 6am and have time to set up everything.

I have a passion for long exposures, especially at sunrise.

