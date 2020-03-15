Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My family and I drove down to Rensselaer so I could take some shots of Albany Skyline. I had heard of this boat launch In Rensselaer where I could get a great view of the city lights. It was February and winter time in New York, also extremely cold still. I had not been out taking pictures in awhile and needed to get out. Needless to say I froze. My fingers were numb. I jumped into the warm running parked car a few times just to warm up. Even though it was so cold outside the city lights and golden glow made my night. It was worth it! Although I have not visited during summer yet, I believe the icey foreground really makes the shot and the winter time would be the best time to visit for pictures.