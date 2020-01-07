Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken in September right after the first snowfall. We were on a ferry from Skagway to Haines, Alaska where we were going to do a river raft at the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve on the Chilkat River. We were excited to be rafting where there would be bald eagles to photo. The day was cloudy and rainy, and the fog and wispy clouds provided a beautiful addition to the majestic mountains.