You can see colour, but can your camera? And can a print ever really reproduce the tones in the way you want? Alain Briot has frustrations that can be addressed by employing philosophy ALAIN BRIOT

I see brilliant crimson and vermilion reds in the flowers at my feet. As I visualize these colors in a print I wonder if my camera will be able to capture them. They look so incredible that I have doubts about the capabilities of the medium to reproduce them. Will they look the same on my monitor? Can they look the same on paper?

My worries are aggravated by the fact that these colors do not show up on my LCD screen. They have a different tint and are not as vivid. It appears that the camera cannot capture them as they are. What to do? No matter how hard I think about it I cannot find a solution. Use filters? Certainly filters can help but they will only do so much. They are crude instruments that apply a color change to the entire image, while I only want this change in specific areas of the image. In this instance, I want to change the ...