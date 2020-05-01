User Icon
You are at:»»»Alain Briot • The Wild Beauty of Nature
Essays

Alain Briot • The Wild Beauty of Nature

By on 0 Comments

Alain Briot • The Wild Beauty of Nature
Views: 958

Follow us

You can see colour, but can your camera? And can a print ever really reproduce the tones in the way you want? Alain Briot has frustrations that can be addressed by employing philosophy
ALAIN BRIOT

I see brilliant crimson and vermilion reds in the flowers at my feet. As I visualize these colors in a print I wonder if my camera will be able to capture them. They look so incredible that I have doubts about the capabilities of the medium to reproduce them. Will they look the same on my monitor? Can they look the same on paper?

My worries are aggravated by the fact that these colors do not show up on my LCD screen. They have a different tint and are not as vivid. It appears that the camera cannot capture them as they are. What to do? No matter how hard I think about it I cannot find a solution. Use filters? Certainly filters can help but they will only do so much. They are crude instruments that apply a color change to the entire image, while I only want this change in specific areas of the image. In this instance, I want to change the ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 111

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

Avatar

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®