User Icon
You are at:»»»Alain Briot • Profession Artiste
Essays

Alain Briot • Profession Artiste

By on 0 Comments

Alain Briot • Profession Artiste
Views: 1,090

Follow us

Alain Briot sees his artistic responsibilities as being multi-faceted. He explains what the heart of his creative practice requires and how to conduct oneself in a fast-changing photography world
ALAIN BRIOT

For me, ‘artiste’ is a profession with all the implications that come with it: training, purpose, activities, responsibilities and, directly relevant to this conversation, title. Artiste is the title on my business card. It was that when I did painting, and it is that now that I do photography. In that respect I see no differences between painting and photography. I was not just a painter and I am not just a photographer. Artiste is a more liberal term, a term more encompassing of the different activities I conduct. Painters paint and photographers photograph. However, artistes create art unrestrictive of the medium they use at any given time. I painted and drew. Now I create photographic images. However, I also write, teach, reflect, collect art, practice hobbies and live a lifestyle centered around art. Artiste fits the bill much better for me as a professional title. I also use the French spelling because I like it.

I regularly meet people, many of them students, who have a hard time calling themselves ‘artistes.’ When doing so they feel they are ...

Premium Feature • Access it in issue 112

Premium membership required to access this feature. Click the icon to subscribe today and enjoy content by top class photographers.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

About Author

Avatar

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®