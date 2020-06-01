











Alain Briot sees his artistic responsibilities as being multi-faceted. He explains what the heart of his creative practice requires and how to conduct oneself in a fast-changing photography world ALAIN BRIOT

For me, ‘artiste’ is a profession with all the implications that come with it: training, purpose, activities, responsibilities and, directly relevant to this conversation, title. Artiste is the title on my business card. It was that when I did painting, and it is that now that I do photography. In that respect I see no differences between painting and photography. I was not just a painter and I am not just a photographer. Artiste is a more liberal term, a term more encompassing of the different activities I conduct. Painters paint and photographers photograph. However, artistes create art unrestrictive of the medium they use at any given time. I painted and drew. Now I create photographic images. However, I also write, teach, reflect, collect art, practice hobbies and live a lifestyle centered around art. Artiste fits the bill much better for me as a professional title. I also use the French spelling because I like it.

I regularly meet people, many of them students, who have a hard time calling themselves ‘artistes.’ When doing so they feel they are ...