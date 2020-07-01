











Follow us Follow us

Current times call for creative measures. As we begin to live under new rules for an undetermined amount of time, Alain Briot lays out some of his thoughts on photography rules, which apply and which are nonsense ALAIN BRIOT

The coronavirus situation is changing our lives and forcing us to take precautions in order to be safe. The best approach is to stay home and minimize outside contact as much as possible. While we have to find the approach that works best for us, one thing is for sure: processing photographs at home is safe because it carries no risk of exposure.

For this reason I decided to publish the first of a two-part series of essays titled Rules of the Photo Police. The gist of this essay is simple: dogmatic rules hurt creativity. Creativity is an excellent way to fight back the negative feelings that come with being forced to stay home. However, creativity is harnessed by unnecessary rules. To free our creativity it is necessary to let go of limiting rules that make our images look like the photographs of those that came before us. While it is good to be influenced by photographers we admire, this does not mean we must create images that are lookalike versions of their photographs. The goal of this essay is to see how we can ...