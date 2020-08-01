











Questioning is at the core of Alain Briot’s teaching approach. It’s important to give students a voice and listen to how they want to be creative and pursue their passions Alain Briot

My previous essay may have given the impression that because I do not endorse the photo police rules, I do not teach anything to my students. Let me correct this impression. The first thing I teach is ‘do not follow ridiculously narrow-minded rules.’ The second thing I teach is that we do not have to follow these rules to be successful.

The third and most important thing is that students need to decide what kind of images they want to create. I ask students what their aesthetic and technical preferences are. Which colors do they like? What type of art, artists and art movements do they like? What type of compositions, subjects or viewpoints? Do they like to photograph the whole landscape, the intimate landscape, macro details or something else? What type of cameras do they like? Which software do they prefer to use and how much time do they spend processing their images?

All illustrations in this essay are photographs created by students during my workshops.

We start by setting goals and we work towards achieving these goals. I do not tell students what to do. I let them tell me what they want to do and ...