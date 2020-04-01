











Creating art is about taking risks and making something your audience may not like. Alain Briot talks about how limitations are something he is letting go of to reach the goal of trusting his creative instincts ALAIN BRIOT

Experience is a good thing. It means that I practiced my art for a long time, learned from my mistakes and became proficient at what I do. However, experience can also be unwanted baggage. It can mean holding on to outdated concepts or trying to please people who know what they like and how to provide them with it. It can also mean not wanting to take chances or not changing my style because change is risky and while it can bring rewards, it can also carry risks. In other words, while I gained experience I also accumulated baggage. While some of this baggage is good, experience for example, some of it is not so good, fear of taking risks for example, of trying new things.

This is concerning because it hampers my progress. However, I am not alone in this situation. We are all hampered by the baggage we carry. To free ourselves and let our inspiration soar, we have to ...