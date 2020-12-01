Follow us
The subject of my previous essay, Backyard Project, was not just photographs. It was about my commitment to photography and the continuity of doing what I love in the face of challenges, with the COVID-19 crisis being the current challenge. However, it is not the first project I have had to deal with. Since I started my photography business, I have dealt with the 9/11 attacks, the 2008 financial crash, other competitors and many other challenges. I did so successfully, as demonstrated by the fact that I am still around. I did not quit nor did I need to. In fact, quitting was never part of my thinking.
Challenges bring difficulties but they also bring opportunities. The 9/11 tragedies brought wealthy American customers to National Parks because they did not wish to travel abroad. As I was selling my photographs at the El Tovar hotel at the time, I had one of my best years sales-wise. The 2008 crash, followed by a worldwide recession, brought real estate prices to an all-time low. I decided to invest in real estate at the bottom of the recession, which meant I was able to acquire multiple properties for a fraction of what they were worth. Competitors taught me the importance of marketing, something I ...