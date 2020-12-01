











Life is about trying to prevail, fight challenges, and survive. Alain Briot talks about the comfort of making commitments, staying healthy and how tricky issues can help power you forward Alain Briot

The subject of my previous essay, Backyard Project, was not just photographs. It was about my commitment to photography and the continuity of doing what I love in the face of challenges, with the COVID-19 crisis being the current challenge. However, it is not the first project I have had to deal with. Since I started my photography business, I have dealt with the 9/11 attacks, the 2008 financial crash, other competitors and many other challenges. I did so successfully, as demonstrated by the fact that I am still around. I did not quit nor did I need to. In fact, quitting was never part of my thinking.

Challenges bring difficulties but they also bring opportunities. The 9/11 tragedies brought wealthy American customers to National Parks because they did not wish to travel abroad. As I was selling my photographs at the El Tovar hotel at the time, I had one of my best years sales-wise. The 2008 crash, followed by a worldwide recession, brought real estate prices to an all-time low. I decided to invest in real estate at the bottom of the recession, which meant I was able to acquire multiple properties for a fraction of what they were worth. Competitors taught me the importance of marketing, something I ...