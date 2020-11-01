Follow us
I have hobbies. Coming from an artist, this statement may seem surprising. Isn’t art supposed to be everything I want to do? Isn’t it true that if I can find a way to make a living from art then there is no reason to want to do anything else? Why would I want hobbies?
The irony is that while many people have hobbies, a number of professional photographers do not have hobbies themselves. It is assumed that as a professional artist and photography teacher I am not expected to have hobbies. After all, being able to make a living creating and teaching art should be enough to generate all the satisfaction I will ever need.
It is true that I did not have any hobbies for a long time after I started my photography business. I was so busy trying to make it that there was no time left for any other activities. My situation was not uncommon. Hobbies are often compromised to prioritize money-making activities. That is when hobbies are not ...