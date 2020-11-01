User Icon
Alain Briot • Backyard Project

Alain Briot • Backyard Project
Being a photographer, professional or otherwise, can take over your life. Alain Briot has more interests than can be contained in one pursuit and here he tells us how to spread that creativity around
Alain Briot

I have hobbies. Coming from an artist, this statement may seem surprising. Isn’t art supposed to be everything I want to do? Isn’t it true that if I can find a way to make a living from art then there is no reason to want to do anything else? Why would I want hobbies?

The irony is that while many people have hobbies, a number of professional photographers do not have hobbies themselves. It is assumed that as a professional artist and photography teacher I am not expected to have hobbies. After all, being able to make a living creating and teaching art should be enough to generate all the satisfaction I will ever need.

It is true that I did not have any hobbies for a long time after I started my photography business. I was so busy trying to make it that there was no time left for any other activities. My situation was not uncommon. Hobbies are often compromised to prioritize money-making activities. That is when hobbies are not ...

Alain Briot creates fine art photographs, teaches workshops and offers DVD tutorials. Alain’s three books are available as printed books on Amazon.com and as eBooks on his website.

