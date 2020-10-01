











What is artistic achievement? What does it consist of? How do you measure it? Alain Briot creates a framework for the abstract concepts of passion and skill while indulging in an examination of the self Alain Briot

Is artistic achievement concerned with technically perfect one’s photographs are or is it about how artistically inspired and creative one’s work is? The subject is somewhat nebulous.

It is very difficult to measure artistic achievement. For this reason, the subject is hardly ever talked about. Is it because it is challenging to measure? If so, what unit of measurement can we use and is there one available in the first place? What elements can we look at to assess artistic achievement? Which ones do we need to consider and which should we ignore?

The need for achievement is human. We all have it. It is present in all human endeavors but it manifests itself differently depending on the endeavor we pursue. In art, achievement is often sought through ...