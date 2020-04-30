User Icon
Alagoinha, Azores Islands, Portugal by Luca Quadrio

It's very difficult to see this group of waterfalls in a sunny day: during my first two trips to Azores Islands was impossibile to find it without clouds. But two years ago, finally, I found heaven on earth in a remote corner of Europe.

This place is located in the western part of the island of Flores, in the Azores archipelago. The best season to visit the islands is certainly the first part of summer (June and July), even if the rainy days are not rare.

LPM Special Offer

