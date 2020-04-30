Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It's very difficult to see this group of waterfalls in a sunny day: during my first two trips to Azores Islands was impossibile to find it without clouds. But two years ago, finally, I found heaven on earth in a remote corner of Europe.

This place is located in the western part of the island of Flores, in the Azores archipelago. The best season to visit the islands is certainly the first part of summer (June and July), even if the rainy days are not rare.