Forest Assignment

Afton, Minnesota, USA by Laura Schoenbauer

Picture Story

The winters can be long in Minnesota. However, if you are a photographer, winter can be a great photo opportunity. The snow can create beautiful winter wonderlands, but every snowfall is different. Even if there is a large snowfall, it doesn't necessarily mean there is a great photo opportunity. If the snow fall is too light and there is a wind, the snow will not stick to the trees. Also, if the snow is too heavy and wet, the snow will cause a tree's branches to sag and the snow will slide off the tree. The morning that I took this photo, the snow was perfect and stuck to all of the branches of the trees. The weather was also perfect with no wind and a partly cloudy sky.

