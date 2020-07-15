All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The winters can be long in Minnesota. However, if you are a photographer, winter can be a great photo opportunity. The snow can create beautiful winter wonderlands, but every snowfall is different. Even if there is a large snowfall, it doesn't necessarily mean there is a great photo opportunity. If the snow fall is too light and there is a wind, the snow will not stick to the trees. Also, if the snow is too heavy and wet, the snow will cause a tree's branches to sag and the snow will slide off the tree. The morning that I took this photo, the snow was perfect and stuck to all of the branches of the trees. The weather was also perfect with no wind and a partly cloudy sky.