Picture Story

Winter in Minnesota usually includes a lot of snow. Anytime it begins to snow, most people groan and worry about clearing the snow, but not me. I look forward to the beauty of the fresh snow covering the landscape. Fresh snow can make the most ordinary landscape look like a beautiful wonderland. My favorite times of year for a snowstorm are late fall and early spring. The temperatures during these times of year tend to be warmer and the snow comes down heavier and sticks to the trees. This photo shows a farm field in early spring. Without the snow, it is unlikely that I would have taken this photo. The snow created a beautiful winter wonderland.