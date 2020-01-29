Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I recently had the chance to fly over Baird and LeConte glaciers with a bush pilot friend. I sat in the back so I could shoot out both windows. I had a Contax 50mm on my Sony a7r2 and Fujifilm 32-64mm on my GFX50s. I slid back and forth getting every photo I could. It was simply amazing scenery and very stark for the lack of snow and ice. I was really drawn to the curves of the "ice roads" and hues of blue. I'll definitely be back again for more with the same gear.