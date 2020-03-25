Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture is the perfect example of continuously visiting the same place... I took it around 7am right in my backyard. I woke up to a wonderfully coloured autumn sky toward the south-east, entering through my bedroom window. I barely took time to dress up a little bit before grabbing my camera and heading outside. My camera is always close by but generally with a 24-105mm lens on it. This would have included too much of the sky so I switched to my 70-200 lens. by doing that I was able to really capture only the better coloured part of the sky. Since the lake was very still that morning, the reflexion is almost as clear as the actual sky. I set the horizon line right in the middle of the frame to maximize the symmetry of the image.