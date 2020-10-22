Adirondack Park, New York, USA by Andrew Muenzfeld

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The corona virus derailed a trip I had planned to the southwest USA earlier this year. As time wore on I was anxious to get away from the house, and I figured a trip to hike in Adirondack Park in the state of New York in time for the autumn foliage would be both safe and picturesque. This photo was taken from Owls Head in the High Peaks Region of Adirondack Park at the beginning of October. We hiked to the peak before dawn and photographed through sunrise, with small puffy white clouds above and a bright colorful carpet of fall foliage spread below us. Shortly after sunrise, a large patch of dark clouds began moving in from the west and, with the partially obscured sun, created contrasting areas of bright and shadowed foliage. This image was taken about 40 minutes after sunrise. I was drawn to the way the granite boulder in the foreground and the gray clouds above sandwiched the drama of sunlight streaking through the darkened far peaks against the muted colors of the nearby forest. Unfortunately, the drama was soon over, and we hiked back down to have some breakfast.