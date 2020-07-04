All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

While trekking in the forests above the village of Adelboden in the Bernese Oberland I found this wonderful old tree stump overgrown with a rich variety of mosses, grasses and blue bells. I was attracted by the mixture of textures and colours from the leafy plants to the rugged bark of the old tree. The Bernese Oberland presents a beautiful landscape of forests, streams and breath-taking mountains. Adelboden can be reached by train and bus from Zurich in approximately 3 hours. The old Swiss saying "Die Ganze Schweiz is ein Paradise" is so true.