Picture Story

This picture was taken in november 2019. The 'Monumental wood of the Sasseto' is in the Lazio region near the village of Acquapendente (Viterbo). The name of the forest is due to the many lava rocks originating from an ancient volcano. Centenary trees over 25 meters high and diameters greater than one meter have grown among the boulders.

The place is cloaked in a particular atmosphere thanks to the twisted shapes of the trees, the large trunks on the ground, the mantles of mosses and ferns and a rich undergrowth, which in spring dispenses multiple blooms. The forest is a place with a unique charm, already used as a film set, an old forest where beech, elm, mountain maple and holm oak coexist together with other 30 species of trees. Autumn is the best time to visit the woods and with my Fujifilm XT2 and the Fujinon XF 10-24mm on the tripod I spent unforgettable pleasant hours.