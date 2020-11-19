All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

For quite a few years my wife and I have been working on visiting the US national parks and monuments, but up until last year nearly all had been out west. In 2019, I had Acadia in mind, and followed the reports of color across Maine to pick the time to go. That turned out to be the third week of October.

The plan was to stay for a week, in order to allow time for shooting in various locations in the park, and to be able to wait out some occasional bad weather.

On our third day there, we spent the morning walking the lakeside trail around Jordan Pond. There was a good amount of color in the trees, and we looked out for good views and compositions. This shot includes several nice trees at the lake edge and South Bubble Mountain in the distance.