Picture Story

For quite a few years my wife and I have been working on visiting the US national parks and monuments, but up until last year nearly all had been out west. In 2019, I had Acadia in mind, and followed the reports of color across Maine to pick the time to go. That turned out to be the third week of October.

The plan was to stay for a week, in order to allow time for shooting in various locations in the park, and to be able to wait out some occasional bad weather.

On one of our days there, we went walking along one of the carriage roads that the park is known for to find a particular waterfall. Along the way, near Rockefeller Bridge, we saw this branch of maple leave with bright varied color.