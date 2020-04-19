Acadia National Park, Maine, USA by Jonathan Cook

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After spending a beautiful fall weekend hiking around the mountains and coasts of Acadia National Park, my wife and I decided to get up early to catch the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain on our last day. One of the more popular landmarks of the park, Cadillac is also famously the spot where the rising sun is first visible in the Lower 48 states.

On this particular morning in November, we drove through fog on our way up the mountain, which had me convinced that staying in bed would have been a much better option than sitting on a cold, dark mountain waiting for a sunrise that we wouldn't be able to see. Little did we know that we'd break through the fog and be treated to a sunrise over a sea of clouds instead of granite-speckled islands and coast. I couldn't believe my luck and it remains my most memorable sunrise. What a magical sight to behold!