Macro & Close up Assignment

Acadia, Maine, USA by Michael Thomas

Acadia, Maine, USA by Michael Thomas
Picture Story

Acadia National Park is my favorite park in the eastern US. In its relatively compact dimensions are miles of rocky shoreline, ponds and tarns, forests and high hilltop vistas. On one of my visits, I stopped along the roadside to photograph a scene of blueberry bushes turned red scattered amongst the granite outcroppings. In doing so, I noticed a number of the boulders covered in lichens of varying shades of green and grey. These are quite common in this maritime environment, especially on exposed hilltops.

On this occasion, after capturing the original scene, I switched to my 90mm tilt-shift lens to create several flat stitch panoramas of the granite and lichen. As it turns out, my favorite image was not one of the panoramas, but this single image. For me, it draws you further into this small world that is still recognizable as Acadia.

I typically visit Acadia in early October to take advantage of the colorful trees and shrubbery, as do hundreds, if not thousands, of like minded folk. Spring is also a good time to photograph scenes like this as well as seascapes without the crowds.

