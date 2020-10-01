Abstract Assignment Winner • Suzanne Mathia

Death Valley, California, USA

Death Valley is located in the eastern part of California in the northern Mohave Desert. Despite the foreboding name, Death Valley is a place of amazing beauty. A palette of colorful rocks and canyons, unique salt beds and miles of pristine sand dunes. I am always drawn to the vast, seemingly endless dunes with their shadowed ripples and graceful lines. However, the dunes can be challenging with steep climbs, blinding winds, harsh temperatures and changing light.

Exploring some of the more remote dunes is an unforgettable experience; often there are no other footprints, no people, no plants – nothing. Every crest and dip in the dunes presents …

