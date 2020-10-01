User Icon
Abstract Assignment Winner • Suzanne Mathia

Abstract Assignment Winner • Suzanne Mathia
Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Death Valley, California, USA

Death Valley is located in the eastern part of California in the northern Mohave Desert. Despite the foreboding name, Death Valley is a place of amazing beauty. A palette of colorful rocks and canyons, unique salt beds and miles of pristine sand dunes. I am always drawn to the vast, seemingly endless dunes with their shadowed ripples and graceful lines. However, the dunes can be challenging with steep climbs, blinding winds, harsh temperatures and changing light.

Exploring some of the more remote dunes is an unforgettable experience; often there are no other footprints, no people, no plants – nothing. Every crest and dip in the dunes presents …

Suzanne Mathia, USA

I am a professional freelance photographer, workshop instructor and writer. My work regularly appears in Arizona Highways Magazine, as well as numerous national publications. My images have been published by National Geographic and other publications.

Website

