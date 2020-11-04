All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Abram Falls is located in the Cades Cove area of Great Smoky Mountain National Park and is one of the harder trails in the area that host a waterfall. Starting the hike early in the morning is key to stay away from the heat and the sun being away from the falls itself.

The hike is a total of 3 miles to the falls and you go through some adventuring to get to your destation. After you go through the mountain climbing and elevation change you start to hear this beautiful waterfall.

Once you arrive you have this beautiful waterfalls around you and it gives you something that is amazing to see. The colors for fall peaked at the perfect time and really started to show and the sample shots I took before I set this image was really nice.

My thought process was something to smooth out the falls and also the water around the rocks and after I capture the image I was able to see this beautiful fall image that shows the colors on the water reflecting and giving a wonder moment in that area.

The weather was perfect for the falls as the light was still away from the falls and helped me smooth the water out and not blow out the highlights while giving that reflection a beautiful scene on the water with the fall colors.

The setup was easy, framing it and getting exposure was the fun part. I wanted to capture something without having people in my frame because the falls is popular and people seem to not want to pay attention to someone if they are taking a photo or not.

Best to visit in the spring to see possible wildlife and fall for the beautiful colors.