Autumn Visions

Abisko National Park, Kiruna County, Sweden by Mats Lindberg

Abisko National Park, Kiruna County, Sweden by Mats Lindberg
Picture Story

I live in the very North of sweden and every autumn around september 10 to 20th I plan to go to Abisko national park. It's one of the most beautifull places here in the North of sweden and easy to acces by car. The autumn is short here and the colors peak around this time, so I plan my vacation so I will be there when it happens. Lapporten as the mountain in the picture is called is a famous photo object. There is a spot around 10km from Abisko were you get a good view and you can get nice shots. This time I was especially lucky because it came a little snow the night before and it was just enough to powder the mountain. I was hopping for a clear blue sky but you can't get everything. Every season is a good time to come and see this beautifull place. If you only have time to come once a year, come in the autumn.

