Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Landscape photography, waterfalls specifically, is so relaxing and calming. I enjoy taking a few moments to bask in their beauty and listen to them tell us their story before capture a photo that brings back instant memories of my visit.

Abiqua Falls located in Oregon was quite a spectacular waterfall. The road taken to approach the trailhead was a rough, washed out road - and the hike to get them was an approximate 2 mile journey with a moderately steep descent into the gorge.

We were advised to visit during the later months it is less populated, and that early spring the river is often flooded and very high. We picked October to visit – The air was crisp and cool, the trees along the trail were covered in a thick green moss, while leaves that were changing to stunning reds and golds, offered some beautiful contrast.

As we descended further along the trail, we finally made it to the water's edge of the creek. We were greeted the sounds of rushing waters as we continued to follow the trail toward the waterfall. Upon rounding the last corner, I felt my eyes widened. We were presented with a roaring 92 ft tall Abiqua Falls crashing down into the bed of water below. I felt like I was transported to a new world, my brain started playing the theme song to ‘Jurassic Park’ --- I was overcome with a feeling of pure bliss.

Of all the waterfalls I had visited during my adventure in Oregon and Washington, this one - by far - is one of its most beautiful treasures.