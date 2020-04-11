Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains is the dramatic Abiqua Falls. This stunning waterfall is on private land but the owners allow passage to all those who attempt the rugged washed out road and the mud slicked trail to the base of the falls. I have gone several times (since it is my favorite waterfall) and have learned not to go on a weekend evening since local young party goers claim this area for their weekend adventures. If you want a near solitude escape then pick a week day early morning or evening for the best “alone time” results.

The trail itself is a photography journey as you follow the picturesque Abiqua creek once you get past the mud-slick rope-lined trail down a steep hill. Soon enough you can hear the roar of the falls as they come into view making you almost forget the pending return trip. The day I witnessed the local youth make their way down was a scene right out of a movie. Boys carrying boxes of beer and young girls teetering on high heels all hit that muddy trail together; I could only image the tangled mess at the bottom.

Abiqua Falls is a photographers dream as the basaltic walls of the cliffs that surround the flow steals the show. There are endless compositions all around this natural amphitheater during any season of the year. I find that when I approach a scene like this, I stop and examine every possible angle. Then I start to photograph from the furthest point back and move forward. Then the next time I visit I see other possibilities I hadn’t seen the first time. This is one waterfall that could present new scenes every time you go and you would never repeat a photo.