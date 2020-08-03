All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

An abstract coastal image I took at Borth Beach in Abserystyth on the coastline of Ceredigion in West Wales, UK. I like taking these abstract coastal images using intentional camera movement whenever I travel. I like the patterned lines produced by the waves hitting the beach. I also like the flash of colour that the setting sun added to this particular landscape abstract. Sunset time is also an ideal time for taking such abstracts as the lack of light allows for some slower shutter speeds when panning the camera.