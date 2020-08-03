User Icon
Aberystwyth, Wales by Geraint Rowland

An abstract coastal image I took at Borth Beach in Abserystyth on the coastline of Ceredigion in West Wales, UK. I like taking these abstract coastal images using intentional camera movement whenever I travel. I like the patterned lines produced by the waves hitting the beach. I also like the flash of colour that the setting sun added to this particular landscape abstract. Sunset time is also an ideal time for taking such abstracts as the lack of light allows for some slower shutter speeds when panning the camera.

