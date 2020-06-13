User Icon
You are at:»»»Abbotts Lagoon, Point Reyes, California, USA by Ed Lark

Abbotts Lagoon, Point Reyes, California, USA by Ed Lark

Picture Story

I love me a good misty morning! This one is at Abbotts Lagoon in Point Reyes California. Heavy fog and dead quiet on a November morning, 2019. After a short hike from the car park, I arrived at the lagoon. At first, I hardly saw anything. After a while, as my eyes adjusted, the magic revealed itself to me.

I loved the simplicity of the 2 wooden posts in contrast to the barely visible shore in the background. After a lot of camera and tripod dancing, I found an angle that I believe takes the eye on a graceful journey through the image. The plant life on the surface of the water adds an extra bonus to the viewer.

Point Reyes is a photographer's dream! My favourite times to visit are in the winter months when I can enjoy the grey skies and fog.

