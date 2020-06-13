All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I love me a good misty morning! This one is at Abbotts Lagoon in Point Reyes California. Heavy fog and dead quiet on a November morning, 2019. After a short hike from the car park, I arrived at the lagoon. At first, I hardly saw anything. After a while, as my eyes adjusted, the magic revealed itself to me.

I loved the simplicity of the 2 wooden posts in contrast to the barely visible shore in the background. After a lot of camera and tripod dancing, I found an angle that I believe takes the eye on a graceful journey through the image. The plant life on the surface of the water adds an extra bonus to the viewer.

Point Reyes is a photographer's dream! My favourite times to visit are in the winter months when I can enjoy the grey skies and fog.