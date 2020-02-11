Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This abandoned lighthouse has been my favourite subject for several years. I try to visit it at least once a month, I have been there when it's cold or whet it's raining. At least twice I have been lucky to capture it with northern lights.

This picture is taken from an old Soviet border guard defence trench to get a low angle. The lighthouse was active to 1991 and is surrounded by an abandoned Soviet border guard station.