Zunil, Quetzaltenango, Guatemala by Michelle Rousell

I was on a hiking trip with my husband, hiking the volcanoes of Guatamala. Our third hike took us to Volcan Zunil, with views across to Lake Atitlan and several volcanoes, including the smoking Fuego.

This is the view from our camp on a mountain ridge in the early morning light. It had been very cold overnight and there was frost on our tent. This created the early morning mist and, with ash from Fuego's eruption, gave us this lovely blue hue.

