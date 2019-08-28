Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was on a hiking trip with my husband, hiking the volcanoes of Guatamala. Our third hike took us to Volcan Zunil, with views across to Lake Atitlan and several volcanoes, including the smoking Fuego.

This is the view from our camp on a mountain ridge in the early morning light. It had been very cold overnight and there was frost on our tent. This created the early morning mist and, with ash from Fuego's eruption, gave us this lovely blue hue.