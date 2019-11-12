Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Many photographers who have visited Zion probably know about this tree located near a pull-off along the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway on the east side of the park. I spent a quiet morning in November 2015 photographing this tree and the surrounding rock formations. I like the relative simplicity of this black and white image with the tree filling the frame in silhouette against the distant rock cliffs that were reflecting the morning sun.