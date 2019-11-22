Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was photographing along the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway on the east side of Zion National Park in November 2015. We were heading into the sunset hours and there wasn't much color in the sky. As I was looking up at the surrounding rock walls, I noticed this lonely tree high atop the rocks catching some of the fading light. I played with a number of different compositions and settled on this one. I was trying to use the negative space in the sky on the left side of the frame as a counterpoint to the heaviness of the rocks on the right side of the frame. Using a panoramic crop then forces the eye toward the side of the frame and the up to the tree on top.