This image of Zingst Pier was captured during the blue hour on the last morning of a photography workshop on the Fischland-Darss-Zingst peninsula. The peninsula is found in the northeast of Germany, in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, west of the island of Rügen. The area is a magnificent nature reserve, with ancient forests, long sandy beaches, windswept trees, salt meadows and wetlands. In the autumn, up to 70,000 cranes gather and rest in the area prior to migrating to their wintering places.

The 270 metres long pier at the main beach access in Zingst was opened in 1993. It attracts many visitors during the day but at this early hour we had the place to ourselves. I love to be out and photograph at dawn when the light is so blue. I set up the tripod in the middle of the pier to use the railings as a leading line into the frame. Dark clouds rolled in from the sea which luckily did not bring any rain. The wooden floor of the pier is damp from the moisture that rises from the sea. When the blue hour began, I took a couple of shots with varying shutter speeds. For me this photo best showed the mood of the early morning. I used a 0.6 Neutral Density hard graduated filter to balance the exposure.

The Fischland-Darss-Zingst peninsula is worth a visit year-round. There are endless photographic opportunities in every season. I like to visit in the autumn when there are less tourists visiting the area.