Zeeland is Dutch region connected via several bridges. There is one called Zeelandbrug that is quite special because of its construction and location. Photographing this place at sunset is very special and can result in great compositions and colors. I took this under a clear sky allowing the colors to beautifully paint this shoot. The addition of ND filters allowed to smooth the water highlighting some of the underwater rocks close to the bank.