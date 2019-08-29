Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It is winter in these latitudes and the weather forecast says that the rainstorm is coming, which will bring the expected water (in this area we have a water deficit 10 years ago) and there are swells on the central coast of Chile. Zapallar is a beach that is very close to Santiago, capital of Chile. Go in winter in very nice, because in summer it is always very crowded.

I am looking for, with my friends photographers images for our next project and also, I am very eager to try my new arrival Lee Reverse filter.

The rocks were very wet, so it took me a while to safely locate the tripod. Installing the filter holder was not easy either, with the wind I was afraid that they would fall to the ground.

Everything was ready and I managed to reach the sunlight just before hiding on the horizon. To get all the details of the foreground, I took three shots, were 3 HDR in camera and those in the LR edition combine HDR.