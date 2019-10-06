Zakher Lake, United Arab Emirates by Maarten Venter

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Living in the desert, we do not get to experience the beautiful Autumn colours as in other parts of the world. There is either summer or winter. It also requires one to get up super early to travel to a destination that makes for an interesting subject. From Dubai we travelled south to the city of Al Ain to a lake Zakher in the desert, only to find that the lake was almost dry. Very disappointed, I walked along the muddy edges listening to the bird song, taking in the fresh winter air waiting for the sun to peep over Jebel Hafeet, a nearby mountain.

With my hopes fading of a beautiful sunrise over the mountain and dramatic clouds reflecting in the lake, I started to focus on the immediate surroundings looking for patterns and textures.

Venturing into the dry reed beds I came a cross this scene. I particularly liked the textures created by the dry reeds and the circular pools of water. By this time the sun had risen substantially giving the scene this warm winter glow.

This picture reminds me of the value of water and its importance to all living creatures and ultimately the survival of the planet we live on.