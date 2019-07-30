Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I

made my way up to Glacier point around sunset and hung out as night fell and the full moon rose behind me. I setup my camera around 11pm and waited for the moon to be in the correct position for the rainbow to appear on upper Yosemite Falls. While it only lasted about 10-15 mins, it was beautiful and so cool to be able to capture it at night. The stars weren't bright due to the full moon and the thin layer of clouds so I framed in some of the valley lights below to help accentuate that this is a night time shot.