We got very little snow last year here in Yorkshire, so when the snow finally came, we made the most of it. I was photographing in a wood on the Yorkshire Wolds, when I spotted this lone tree standing out on the hill, just crying out to be captured. By the time I’d walked down the track, the snow had turned to a blizzard, totally blanking out the scene, giving a simple, graphic image, which is just how I like it.

Fortunately, the blizzard was blowing on my back as I set up my camera on the tripod, meaning I could keep the lens free from moisture as I worked the scene, capturing many variations on the composition, but this proved to be my favourite.