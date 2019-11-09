Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Visiting Yellowstone National Park is wonderful almost anytime of year but it is especially wonderful in Winter. There is hardly any people and the park is beautifully white!

This image was taken at Yellowstone Lake which was all but invisible with its layer of snow covering it. The solitary tree is what caught my eye initially then I noticed the ridge of grasses poking up out of the snow. Yellowstone is place I will visit many times as it always offers something different.