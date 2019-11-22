User Icon
Lonely Trees Assignment

Yellowstone NP, USA by Phillip Rubaloff

Yellowstone NP, USA by Phillip Rubaloff
Yellowstone National Park sits upon a giant magma caldron. Waters reaching the areas of heat below the surface are heated and sent back to create pools and outflows. When the heated waters combines with the cold winter it creates fogs and mists as seen in this photo. Here it mist creates the impression of lonely trees. In a few minutes the mist here burned off to reveal the forest behind these lonely trees.

