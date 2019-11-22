Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Yellowstone National Park sits upon a giant magma caldron. Waters reaching the areas of heat below the surface are heated and sent back to create pools and outflows. When the heated waters combines with the cold winter it creates fogs and mists as seen in this photo. Here it mist creates the impression of lonely trees. In a few minutes the mist here burned off to reveal the forest behind these lonely trees.