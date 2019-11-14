Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While traveling in Yellowstone in winter we came across this scene in the Hayden Valley with a lone tree off in the distance as stormy clouds hovered over the landscape. I saw this scene out of the corner of my eye and had to stop to capture my vision. It was very cold and windy but I knew I had to make this photograph. With a snowy hill as a backdrop this tree stood out as a resilient soldier in a desolate environment. The swirling clouds on the low horizon makes this image pop and gives it a dramatic element to a simple scene.