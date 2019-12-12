Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In the morning chill in Yellowstone, everything is novel. You can turn 360 degrees and find a photo opportunity at every compass point. This shot at the River stood out because of the contrast, colors and textures of the frost snow and water. The winter in Yellowstone is when most of the critters that do not hibernate come out. In addition, there are no cars and limited snow mobiles. The temperature during this day ranged from 15 - 28 Fahrenheit.