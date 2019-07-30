Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

fter spending a beautiful evening and night at Sandy Billabong we woke up in complete darkness, breaking up camp and driving to the Yellow water Billabong for a sunrise cruise. The cruise winds its way through distinct ecosystems of Yellow Water Billabong and tributaries of the South Alligator River. About one third of Australia’s bird species are represented in Kakadu, with at least 60 species found in the wetlands. Whistling ducks and magpie geese are the most abundant. Eagles can be seen hovering searching for prey, and at times you will see distinctive jabirus and may even get to see brolgas dancing.

There are also plenty of crocodiles in their natural habitat, and buffalo on the floodplains. The crocodiles are the so called 'salties' or salt water crocs. They are extremely dangerous and fast as lightning. We saw a Jabiru standing in the water with a saltie about one meter away. However the saltie showed no interest.