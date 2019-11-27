Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was going back from an iconic location near Guilin, after shooting some wide angle shots of the amazing mountain ranges that this location has. I was extremely angry because not only the sunrise was average but also i dropped both my D850 and my 16-35 and got a lens and a body damaged. As a result i didn't pack everything, only the damaged stuff and took my second body with a 70-200 with me.

Coming down, a fast storm came, leaving this tree lightened through the moving clouds. I knew at the moment that it was going to be a memorable shot. I quickly grabbed my camera and calculated the exposure without even checking the meter.

I've been chasing tress in the fog for many years, in different seasons and almost every corner of the world, but this time I was shooting something totally different. It was as if nature wanted me to capture this scene and make it last forever. If i wouldn't have dropped my camera i'd have left 10 minutes before and wouldn't have seen this.

It lasted only for a few seconds, and suddenly this beautiful tree was covered by clouds and no longer lightened by the sun light that struggled to make its way through the dense clouds.

Sometimes best things appear when you are not looking for them. Sometimes amazing, perfect moments just happen, and is up to us to be ready for those. Luck favors the prepared man.