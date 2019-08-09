Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Mountain Xerovouni in Central Evia at a hight of 1417 meters is a relatively small mountain, but it is quite difficult to climb, especially if you want to reach the top. But it is also gorgeous in appearance. Personally, it reminds me of a miniature of the Dolomites in Italy because it also has steep and bare peaks. Someday I decided to go hiking up to the top. I've done it several times, but as it is near to Athens, where I live, and also because it is a beautiful landscape I like to visit it quite often. Of course always with my photographic equipment together. After a 2-hour driving and another 2-hour hiking I reached the top just before the sunset.

The conditions were perfect for photography. The atmosphere was spotless and there was little fog among the mountains that made the whole landscape quite atmospheric. Due to the clean atmosphere the sunset was not something "special". So I decided to take pictures at blue hour and start the downhill at night. Using a wide-angle lens was not enough to capture all this magic backdrop. So there was only one solution, a panoramic shot. This photo is the result of six vertical photos. In the foreground there are the peaks of Xerovouni and in the background the misty mountains and the peak of mountain Dirfi with the last light of day being lost to the left. It was one of those times when the camera and the tripod were enough to achieve this effect. The result satisfied me completely.