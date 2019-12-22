Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Wrangel - St. Elias National Park at 13.2 million acres is the largest national park in the United States and encompasses the Wrangell and St. Elias mountain ranges. Within the park are some of the largest volcanoes in North America including Mt. Sanford (a shield volcano, at 16, 237 feet on the left) and Mt. Drum (a stratovolcano, at 12, 010 feet on the right). Situated near the Copper River Valley, their vertical relief of over 10,000 feet makes them stand out in the surrounding landscape for great distances. For example, from the vantage point of this photo, Mt. Sanford is 73 air miles away and Mt. Drum 57 air miles away. In this area of taiga in the Alaskan interior, temperatures regularly dip to 40-50 below in the winter. Extreme cold temperatures wring out the remaining moisture in the air and coat everything in a dry, crystalline hoarfrost including this spruce tree situated at the edge of a pond.